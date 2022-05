Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:15 pm

By: News On 6

Traffic Alert Update: Washington (91st Street) and Garnett intersection is now back open to regular traffic of 6:14 p.m. on Friday evening, BAPD said.

The intersection of Washington (91st Street) and Garnett Rd in Broken Arrow is blocked on Friday evening due to a semi being caught in overhead power and communication lines, according to Chris Walker with Broken Arrow police. This closure is expected to last at least one hour and significantly impact rush hour traffic, BAPD said.