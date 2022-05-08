×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Discovered Near 71st & Sheridan
×
A 3.24 Magnitude Earthquake was reported near 12 km WSW of Quinton, Oklahoma at 0:35 AM
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
71°
Feels like 73°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:36 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7).
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7).
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7).
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7).
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 6)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 6)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 6)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Kite Enthusiasts Enjoy Tulsa's 28th Annual Festival Of Kites
News On 6
The sunshine and nice breeze was perfect for flying kites on Saturday, and that's exactly what many people did. The Festival of Kites is celebrating the 28th anniversary in Tulsa.
Okmulgee County Residents Dealing With Severe Flooding
Ashlyn Brothers
Okmulgee County Emergency Management said the water levels are finally creeping down, but it could take weeks or even months to repair and replace the acres worth of damage caused by this week's flooding. Okmulgee residents are still trying to pick up the pieces and have a long road ahead of them.
TPD: Woman Dies At Hospital After Dispute With Man Leads To Shooting
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting at a home where children were present on Saturday. According to Lt. Brandon Watkins, a man and woman were arguing over child custody and eventually, the man shot the woman multiple times.
Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Discovered Near 71st & Sheridan
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a body was found near 71st & Sheridan on Saturday. Officers set up a crime scene in the area and are in the beginning stages of the investigation.
Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Owned By Oklahoma Man
News On 6
Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset in the Derby’s 148-year history.
Amber Alert Canceled, Police Say Baby Found Safe
News 9
Oklahoma City Police said the baby has been found and is OK. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
View More Stories