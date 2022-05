Saturday, May 7th 2022, 10:44 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Discovered Near 71st & Sheridan

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a body was found near 71st & Sheridan on Saturday.

TPD said someone was walking through the woods, noticed the body and called police.

Officers set up a crime scene in the area and are in the beginning stages of the investigation with the medical examiner.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned for updates to this developing story.