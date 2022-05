Sunday, May 8th 2022, 7:00 pm

By: News On 6

Okmulgee County officials said rural water district two has a water shortage because of thunderstorm damage.

Officials said they are working on emergency plans to fix the water system and that may take a few more days.

Residents should expect outages and low pressure in some areas while crews look for water breaks.

Twin Hills Schools in Okmulgee is closed Monday, May 8, and until further notice because of the water outage.

The district said it will still host 8th grade graduation Monday at 7.