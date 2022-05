Sunday, May 8th 2022, 7:05 pm

By: News On 6

Hillcrest Medical Center's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) celebrated moms with a special photoshoot for Mother's Day on Sunday.

Take a look at these adorable babies!

Hillcrest employees dressed them up and took cute pictures, then made homemade cards for the parents featuring their newborn and their handprint.

Hillcrest said it's a team effort and the NICU staff plan these holiday photoshoots a month ahead and then spend about ten minutes with each baby.