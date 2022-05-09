×
Watch Live: 6 In The Morning
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
78°
Feels like 84°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, May 8th 2022, 9:19 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8).
More Like This
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8).
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 8, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 8, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (May 8).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (May 8)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 8, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 7).
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 7)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 7, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Mothers Gather To Rally Support For Families Of Overdose Victims
Ashlyn Brothers
A Mother's Day Rally honors loved ones who died from drug overdoses while helping moms get through the holiday with a broken heart. The group 'Families Supporting Families' now has 109 families; 22 of them have joined since December.
Protestors Gather At State Capitol Supporting Abortion Rights
Hunter McKee
Abortion rights supporters gathered at the State Capitol, protesting the Governor signing the heartbeat act into law on Sunday.
Summer Events Expected To Bring Millions Of Tourism Dollars To Tulsa
Kaitlyn Deggs
Tulsa city leaders say tourism in the city is on the rise as several events are coming to town over the next several weeks. Tim Chambers, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Tulsa Regional Tourism, says they are expecting their highest numbers yet.
Play The Percentages
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer a variety of questions in this weeks edition of Play The Percentages
Excitement Building For Southern Hills PGA Championship
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb have the latest in the world of golf as the PGA Championship at Southern Hills nears.
Viewer Question
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this weeks Viewer Question.
View More Stories