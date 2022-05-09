Nearing Record Highs Monday

Monday, May 9th 2022, 6:07 am

Warm and windy conditions are expected on Monday after a week of rain and flooding.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Welcome to a preview of summer weather for a few days. After last week's flooding rains and severe weather, the upper air pattern has shifted and will bring unseasonably warm, almost hot weather into the southern plains this week. This does not exempt us from experiencing a few showers or storms nearby, but the chance for any organized storm activity remains very low as a mid-level ridge of high pressure continues to dominate across most of the state. A dry line will become established across the high plains of west TX for the next few days with scattered convection likely along this line. The chance for storm activity to survive the trip eastward into our part of the state remains very low. By the end of the week, the ridge breaks down and another mid to upper-level system will be nearing the state bringing additional storm chances and the potential for a surface front nearing northern OK.

Low-level moisture continues to stream from the gulf into Eastern OK. Combined with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s, heat index values will be in the upper 90s near 100 today and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be near 91 in Tulsa today. Our daily record high is 93 from 1918. South winds also will remain brisk from 15 to 30 mph. Extreme instability is likely for the next few days, but with lifting mechanisms focused well west of the area, and very warm mid-level temps, the atmosphere across eastern OK should remain capped.

The pattern will bring a few scattered storms into the area Friday night or Saturday morning as disturbance nears the northern third. But a stronger wave moving across the Midwest should shove a seasonal front across the state either Saturday or Sunday with storm chances followed by a modest cool-down. We're not finished with spring yet.

