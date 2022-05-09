Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Leading Officers On Early-Morning Chase

Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:11 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have arrested a woman accused of leading officers on an early morning chase on Monday.

Police say it all started after the red pickup truck she was driving came back stolen.

Officers say when they tried to pull her over, she led officers on a chase for nearly 30 minutes.

According to police, she ran over stop sticks and even lost a tire, but kept driving.

Police say the woman bailed out of the truck near 31st and Peoria after reaching a construction zone and tried to run away but was caught.

Police have not yet identified the woman involved in the chase.