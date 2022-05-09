Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:18 am

By: News On 6

Owasso Public Schools To Name New Superintendent

Owasso Public Schools is expected to name a new superintendent following a special school board meeting on Monday morning.

Dr. Margaret Coates has been serving as the interim superintendent since last fall and is expected to be named the permanent choice.

Dr. Coates is no stranger to the district, she previously served as an teacher, assistant principal and then assistant superintendent.

Owasso Schools partnered with the Oklahoma State School Board Association during its search.

Members of the community were allowed to give their thoughts on the ideal candidate through surveys.

There were also focus groups involving business leaders, district employees and families of students in the district about the search.

The district says it received more than a dozen applications for the job, but unanimously chose Dr. Coates as the next leader following the interview process.

Owasso Public Schools is inviting the community to a reception to meet Dr. Coates at the education service center following the special board meeting set for 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.



