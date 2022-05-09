OHP Troopers Identify Lake Eufaula Drowning Victim

Monday, May 9th 2022, 10:15 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have identified a man who drowned on Lake Eufaula.

According to troopers, the body of 69-year-old Michael Etris was recovered on Friday, May 6 around 7:49 p.m.

Troopers say set out on a boat on Lake Eafula at around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 to go fishing. Accroding to troopers, around 11:30 p.m., Etris' boat was found partailly submergeed with no operator.

Troopers conducted a search on Lake efuaula on Friday, May 6 and recovered the body in around 43 feet of water.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the boat to partially sink.