Monday, May 9th 2022, 10:40 am

By: News On 6

Starting on Monday, you can take a step back in time to the age of the dinosaurs at the Tulsa Zoo.

The Zoorassic World exhibit is here through the summer and it is an immersive exhibit with 25 life-sized dinosaurs.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Monday with a look at what attendees can expect.