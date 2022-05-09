×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4:30AM
LIVE
NOW
80°
Feels like 87°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 9th 2022, 11:58 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
More Like This
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council
News On 6
Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.
Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council
News On 6
Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (May 9)
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council
News On 6
Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.
Okmulgee County Residents Asked To Stop Using Water After 10 PM
News On 6
If you live in Okmulgee County, you're asked to stop using water after 10 p.m. This is coming from Oklahoma Rural Water District Two.
Farmbar Opening New Restaurants Based On Success Of Pop-Up Diners
News On 6
It's been nearly three months since a Downtown Tulsa fire destroyed BurnCo Barbecue and forced FarmBar to close temporarily. FarmBar has been hosting pop-up Italian dinners to stay in business since then and those pop-up dinners have been so succesful, they're going to open a new restaurant with the same menu.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Newly-Released Evidence Points To One Killer In Girl Scout Murders
Reagan Ledbetter
The Girl Scout murders have haunted Oklahomans for 45 years, but investigators now say recent DNA testing done by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) points to one killer and rules out every other suspect brought up.
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI
News On 6
The mother of a victim in a deadly DUI crash said she's worked hard to forgive the man responsible. Latroy Wilson pled guilty to first degree manslaughter recently and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
Bartlesville Teenager Pleads Guilty To Child Murder
News On 6
A Bartlesville teenager admitted to killing a 23-month-old boy last September Terry Hindman was at his girlfriend's house eight months ago to look after her toddler.
Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council
News On 6
Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.
View More Stories