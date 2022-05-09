Cooking Corner: Chocolate Ganache Brownies With Strawberries

Monday, May 9th 2022, 4:52 pm

By: News On 6

Local strawberries are in season and as fresh as can be right now, so Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined the show at 4 p.m. in the Air Comfort Solutions to show us how to make Chocolate Ganache Brownies with strawberries.

You can find more recipes like the one below by CLICKING HERE.

RECIPE

Chocolate Ganache Brownies with fresh strawberries

Bake at 350 degrees

Use a 8 x 8 pan

1 Box of Brownie Mix and all ingredients to make it

1 1/2 C. Halved Strawberries

2 1/3 Cup Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 Cup Heavy Cream





Make Brownies according to package instructions.

Once brownies are cool - pour strawberries on top of the brownies

Make ganache - Place Chocolate Chips in a bowl and set aside.

Heat heavy cream in a small saucepan over medium heat. When bubbles appear around the edge of the pan, take off the heat.

Pour cream over the chocolate chips and let sit for 5 minutes then whisk constantly until sauce is smooth. Pour ganache over strawberry layer.

Refrigerate brownies until the ganache is set. About 15 minutes. Cut into squares.