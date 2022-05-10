Monday, May 9th 2022, 8:16 pm

By: CBS News, Associated Press

UPDATE 5/9/22 8:15 PM: Official: Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself, according to the Associated Press.

Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were found Monday after a 10-day manhunt, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. Both were apprehended alive in Indiana, and Casey White has been returned to custody, Singleton said.

The capture came after a citizen tip led authorities to Evansville, Indiana. Authorities pursued the pair in a Ford F-150, with Casey driving and Vicky as a passenger, before the truck was wrecked, Singleton said.

Casey White surrendered without incident, Singleton said. Vicky was hospitalized, but it's not clear how she was injured. Singleton said no law enforcement officials fired a weapon.

The news comes more than a week after the pair's April 29 disappearance. Vicky White told her colleagues that morning that she was taking Casey White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, authorities said. But her patrol vehicle was found in a parking lot hours later — and by 3:30 p.m., officials realized that both she and Casey White were missing.

Authorities later said there had been no scheduled mental health evaluation, adding that it appears Vicky White — who was supposed to retire at the end of the day — drove her patrol vehicle to the parking lot where it was later found immediately after leaving the courthouse with Casey White.

Singleton said the pair had a "special relationship" and that they were in contact over the phone for months before Casey White's escape. Singleton said there is currently no evidence that the relationship was physical or sexual.

White had initially been charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, and was also charged Monday with forgery in the second degree and identity theft for allegedly using an alias to obtain a vehicle used in the escape.