Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:33 pm

By: News On 6

Okmulgee County Residents Asked To Stop Using Water After 10 PM

If you live in Okmulgee County, you're asked to stop using water after 10 p.m.

This is coming from Oklahoma Rural Water District Two.

Last week's severe weather caused several water line breaks, but most have already been repaired.

However, the repairs led to water shortages and outages in some areas.

If you can conserve water, do it, so that levels in the main tower can recover.