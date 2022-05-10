Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council

Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:38 pm

By: News On 6

Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods.

Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.

"We have to explore more than just the city level as how do we fix this problem. Because, it's just not our problem. As you can see, this watershed that came in, came from Okmulgee County," said Brad Girard with Bixby City Council.

"If you have city officials out there who are responding say a water channel has been blocked, I would think that common sense would say, we need to talk to the state," said Bixby resident Brian Sterne.

Residents claim the flooding this year was worse than in 2019 because of this blocked channel.