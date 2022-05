Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6

The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.

if you want to get a look inside, will you need to buy tickets for specific time slots in advance HERE.

After the opening, the center will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

