Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:47 am

By: News On 6

13 Tulsa Tech Students To Be Sworn In As Tulsa County Detention Officers

Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado will swear in Tulsa Tech students as Tulsa County Detention Officers on Tuesday.

13 Tulsa Tech students will be sworn in. The group will then work at the Tulsa County Jail.

This is part of a partnership between the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office and the school's Criminal Justice Program.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus.