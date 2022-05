Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:23 pm

By: News On 6

Friends and family celebrated a Broken Arrow woman's 100th birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

Helen Eastwood was born in Kansas on May 10th, 1922. We asked her if she had any advice for living a long and fulfilling life.

"If you look to God and talk to Jesus, you've got it all. Because without him, how could I get to be a hundred?" said Eastwood.

Mrs. Eastwood said she's never skipped one of her birthday parties.