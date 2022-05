Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 8:48 pm

By: News On 6

Our News On 6 weather team delivered meals to homebound seniors on Tuesday. Travis Meyer and our weekend meteorologist Megan Gold teamed up with the Tulsa County Senior Nutrition Program.

The program helps to make sure older adults get the food they need. More than half of the recipients live alone, so they also enjoy having a little company come by during the day.