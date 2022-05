Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:15 am

By: News On 6

Police Search For Driver Who Crashed Into Taco Bell

Tulsa police say a driver crashed into a Taco Bell near Admiral and Memorial and fled from the scene on Wednesday morning.

According to police, 2 workers, who were inside the restaurant, said they thought something had exploded

Police are searching for a red SUV with damage to its left side.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash.





