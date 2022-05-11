Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 8:19 am

By: News On 6

Law Enforcement Officers Take Part In Annual Torch Run To Benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma

Officers in Tulsa County are taking part in the annual Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The officers left on Wednesday morning and will head to Sand Springs where first responders will pick up the race before arriving in Stillwater.

The Torch Run is a series of relay runs leading up to the Summer Games for the Special Olympics, which take place at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Officers are carrying a torch known as the "Flame of Hope."

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are scheduled to arrive in Stillwater later Wednesday night just in time for the opening ceremonies for the games.