Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 8:25 am

By: News On 6

OU Daily Ends Weekly Print Edition After More Than 100 Years

The OU Daily is ending its weekly print edition after more than 100 years on the Norman campus.

The student newspaper's editor says they have been shifting their focus to more digital coverage in recent years.

According to the newspaper, there will still be occasional print editions about specific topics.