8th-Grade Student In Custody After Bomb Reported At Clyde Boyd Middle School

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 11:29 am

By: News On 6

Sand Springs Police say an eighth-grade student is in custody after a bomb threat was called in at Clyde Boyd Middle school on Wednesday morning.

Police say students and staff are now safe after the student called 911 and threatened to bomb the school, leading authorities to rush to the school to notify officials. The Tulsa Police Bomb Squad was sent out and used K9s to sweep the school. Officials determined that there was no threat.

Students inside the school were briefly evacuated, but have since returned. The superintendent said she is thankful for the quick response by police and says it’s always important to take any threat seriously and that’s why they went ahead and evacuated the whole school.

