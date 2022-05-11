Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 5:04 pm

Second Day For Preliminary Hearing For 2 TPD Officers Accused Of Accessory After The Fact

Day two has finished for a hearing to determine whether two Tulsa police officers should stand trial.

Lieutenant Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson are charged with felony, accessory after the fact.

They're accused of covering up for a former officer whose car was involved in a gang-related shooting.

Two more witnesses testified in court today. There about three more witnesses to hear from before the judge makes his decision.

An officer with the Tulsa's crime gun unit testified he helped serve a search warrant at former officer Latoya Dythe's apartment, after she loaned her car to her boyfriend's brother and he got involved in a gang related shooting.

The gun crime officer said he did not search Dythye's apartment, but was there.

He said later that night when he was in bed, he got a call from Officer Carson, asking whether officers found anything during the warrant.

He testified calls from officers aren't unusual, but this conversation made him uneasy.

The Tulsa police director of policy testified about what officers are expected to do when they are on or off duty when it comes to reporting crimes.

The attorneys for the officers argued the director did not have knowledge of what took place, outside of what was written in the affidavit.

They argued that not following department policy has nothing to do with the charges these two officers are facing.

The hearing will continue on Monday afternoon.