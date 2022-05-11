×
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:35 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty
News On 6
A man was arrested by Tulsa police, accused of animal cruelty, on Wednesday evening.
Greenwood District Prepares To Host Motorcyclists For Weekend Rally
McKenzie Gladney
Motorcyclists from across the country are coming to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District this weekend.
Interior Department Releases Report Detailing Abuse Of Tribal Children In Boarding Schools
Grant Stephens
The federal government is acknowledging the mistreatment of tribal children in Indian boarding schools. For over 150 years, the government took many native American children from their homes, forcing them to assimilate. 76 of the schools were in Oklahoma.
Volunteers Helping People Affected By New Mexico Wildfires & Seminole Tornado
Ashlyn Brothers
Volunteers with an Oklahoma disaster relief ministry are helping victims of a huge wildfire in New Mexico. They're also helping those in Seminole with tornado cleanup.
3 Killed In LeFlore County Crash
News On 6
Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening.
Watch Our PGA Special, 'Southern Hills: The PGA Returns'
News On 6
The PGA Championship is set to return to Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club. Watch our preview of the field and the course.
