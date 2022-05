Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:09 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Beating Dog With Wooden mallet

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of beating his own dog.

Officers say a neighbor called police on Wednesday and told them Alberto Esparza hit the dog with a large wooden mallet.

Police say Esparaza told officers says his dog tried to bite one of his pet birds.

Animal control took the dog to the vet and found out the dog had a dislocated back hip.

Esparza is in the Tulsa County Jail facing Cruelty to Animal charges.