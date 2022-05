Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:37 am

By: News On 6

The University of Oklahoma and Fullstack Academy are launching a program to fill the state's product management positions.

The 25-week online program will cover skills like product design, marketing and user interface for websites.

OU and Fullstack say Oklahoma has more than 13,000 product management positions open right now. They say those positions are expected to increase by about 3.5% over the next decade.

The online program is set to launch in July.