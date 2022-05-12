Thursday, May 12th 2022, 8:13 am

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Creates Fund For Youth Aging Out Of The Foster Care System

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has created a fund for youth who are aging out of the foster care system.

Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner created a $500 per month stipend for Cherokees who are leaving the system.

To be eligible, they must be living within the Cherokee Reservation and be employed, seeking a job, or be in college or some form of training.

The monthly payments can start the month the participant turns 18 and will end at 21 unless they are in a training or degree program.