Thursday, May 12th 2022, 8:21 am

By: News On 6

Muscogee Nation To Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Behavioral Health Facility

On Thursday, the Muscogee Nation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Behavioral Health Facility.

The Muscogee Nation says the pandemic worsened already high rates of substance abuse and mental health issues in American Indians.

According to the Muscogee Nation, it is dedicated to making resources and behavioral health care available and by doing so, will save lives and improve health.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. in Okmulgee.