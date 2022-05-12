Thursday, May 12th 2022, 8:34 am

Red Cross Of Oklahoma To Install Hundreds Of Smoke Alarms In Homes Around Tulsa

The Red Cross of Oklahoma will "Sound the Alarm" this weekend and install hundreds of smoke detectors in homes around East and North Tulsa. But organizers say they need your help to make the community safer.

Organizers with the Red Cross say they still need about 40 volunteers to make the event a success.

On Saturday, the Red Cross will install more than 400 smoke detectors in North and East Tulsa homes.

It's all part of Red Cross' annual push to install thousands of free smoke alarms across the U-S during the month of May.

The locations they will be visiting will be between Harvard and Lewis, Pine and Apache, Garnett and 129th and 21st and 31st.

Matt Trotter with the Red Cross says having a working smoke alarm cuts your chances of dying in a house fire by 50%

He says there are about 80 volunteers signed up but having more is essential.

"We need more than 100 altogether to make this event successful just because when you think of getting teams together and go out and install the smoke alarms, knock on all these doors, it's going to take a lot of people," Trotter said

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on American Red Cross of Oklahoma's Website.