Gov. Stitt Signs Bill That Increases Punishment For Stealing Certain Car Parts

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 10:42 am

Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that would up the fine and punishment for criminals who steal certain car parts in Oklahoma.

Beginning November 1st, the punishment for stealing catalytic converters, wheels and tires will increase in the state.

House Bill 4373, by Representative Ross Ford from Broken Arrow, modifies the elements of third-degree burglary to include theft of those three car parts and adds a fine of up to $5,000 for anyone charged.

Ford says this bill was needed because catalytic converter thefts have gone up dramatically over the past few years.

Experts say catalytic converters are valuable because of the palladium inside. They say right now, that metal is worth more than gold, meaning someone can get about $200 for one converter.

For victims, getting a replacement can cost anywhere from $1-$3,000. Plus, supply chain shortages make new catalytic converters hard to come by.