Tulsa Fire Station 66 Turns On New Route 66 Sign

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 10:25 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Fire Station 66's new sign is lighting up part of Route 66. The fire station is located on the historic highway, at 145th East Avenue.

Someone donated the new sign, to help boost tourism on Route 66.

Fire Chief Michael Baker flipped the switch on Thursday night and turned on the sign for the first time.

"Signs are an integral part of Route 66. It is one of the things people come to look at. Obviously, we have the sign area within the city of Tulsa on the west side, but it's just, they have a long history, so putting a sign really affirms our connection back to the mother road," said Chief Michael Baker, Tulsa Fire Department.

Fire Station four, which is also on Route 66, will soon have a similar sign.