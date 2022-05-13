×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4:30AM
LIVE
NOW
77°
Feels like 81°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, May 12th 2022, 10:35 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Parents Struggling To Find Baby Formula As Main Plant Remains Closed
News On 6
Oklahoma organizations and lawmakers are stepping up to help families struggling with the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
Tulsa Fire Station 66 Turns On New Route 66 Sign
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Station 66's new sign is lighting up part of Route 66. The fire station is located on the historic highway, at 145th East Avenue.
Okmulgee County Begins Assessment Of Flood Damage
Ashlyn Brothers
Okmulgee County leaders said the road to recovery after last week's unforgiving floods could take months.
Tulsa Dream Center Prepares To Open New Aquatic Center
Chinh Doan
A new aquatic center with a pool and splash pad will soon open at the Tulsa Dream Center near 46th Street North and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Final Community Meeting Held To Discuss Kirkpatrick Heights Plans
News On 6
Tulsans shared their ideas on the plan to develop the Kirkpatrick Heights area just north of downtown Tulsa. Thursday night's meeting was the last opportunity for community input on the plans. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney told us what they discussed.
‘No Rhyme Or Reason’: Swadley’s Documents Examined At Special Committee’s First Meeting
Barry Mangold
State representatives on a newly formed special investigative committee met for the first time Thursday. They questioned the director of a legislative spending watchdog group that found several troubling aspects to a contract between Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
View More Stories