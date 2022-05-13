Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Friday, May 13th 2022, 7:14 am

A man is recovering after Tulsa Police say he was stabbed at an apartment complex Thursday night near 21st and South Memorial.

According to police, the suspect involved in now behind bars.

Tulsa Police say a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Thursday night saying his girlfriend's ex was holding her against her will and may have injured her.

Police say when they got to the Autumn Ridge Apartments, they saw the two men fighting.

Officers say David Turner stabbed the victim and then took off.

Police later caught him at a nearby QuikTrip and found a bloody knife in his pocket.

Officers say the man who was stabbed suffered a severe wound to his left side and was rushed into surgery. Police say he is expected to survive.

After interviewing the girlfriend, she told officers Turner kidnapped her from her apartment, threatened her and took her purse.

Turner is in the Tulsa County Jail facing several complaints including Kidnapping and Assault With A Deadly Weapon.