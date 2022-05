Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:15 am

By: News On 6

This weekend, you're invited to head out to the Cain's Ballroom for the Women of Song benefit to pay tribute to three ladies who were a big part of the Tulsa music scene in the 70s and 80s.

Singer Ann Bell and musician David Teegarden joined the News On 6 team on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming event.

The Women of Song benefit will take place on Sunday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m.

For information on the event, or to purchase tickets, Click Here.