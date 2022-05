Friday, May 13th 2022, 1:24 pm

By: News On 6

Sky Ride Will No Longer Operate At The Tulsa State Fair

Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair.

Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult.

The ride has not been in use since 2019.

Officials say it will go up for sale at the Tulsa County Public Surplus Auction.