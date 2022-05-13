Tulsa Students Get Hands On Experience About Being A Farmer

Friday, May 13th 2022, 4:52 pm

Friday, some Tulsa students got a first-hand look at the hard work of local farmers.

Hundreds of students got to see how food travels from the farm to the table at home. The students learned about a wide range of things from how many hearts an earthworm has, to how many bees it takes to fill one jar of honey. The students learned a lot at the worm station. It was one of the many stops at the farm-to-market event.

“They have five hearts and they breathe where the slimy part is and they help your garden. So when they dig in it helps the flowers and trees," said Jovanny Varela.

The next stop for the students was to taste herbs that can be grown at home. “The one that I didn’t like... this one. It tasted like sweet soap," said Brooke Brown.

Students from four Tulsa schools got a chance to learn about the environment, gardening, and agriculture.

“That planting is important and worms can be important for your garden and flowers and trees are helpful to the earth," said Varela.

From the baby chicks to the honeybees, and the gardening section, the students had a full day of excitement.

“We got to make our own plants and we got to learn about bees and then we got to make smoothies with the bikes," said Brown.