Man Serving Life Sentence Found Guilty In Federal Court

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 1:57 pm

By: News On 6

A man who has been serving a life sentence for sexually abusing a 7-year-old has been found guilty again. This time, in federal court.

Robert Perry sexually abused the girl in 2017 and 2018 in a closet he called his "mancave," where he played video games and watch pornography.

Perry was originally convicted in Tulsa County in 2020, but the case was moved to federal court because Perry is a tribal citizen.

This week, a federal jury convicted him of aggravated sex abuse of a minor.

Perry will be sentenced at a later date.







