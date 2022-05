Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:29 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa City Council hosted a Spanish Town Hall fully in Spanish for the first time on Saturday.

The goal is for city councilors to hear from the Hispanic community about city-wide needs and priorities.

It's also a chance for residents to learn about the City of Tulsa's departments and services.

City councilors also said this is an opportunity to help residents be more familiar with local laws, jurisdictions and law enforcement officers.