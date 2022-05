Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:33 pm

By: News On 6

May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, the Tulsa Global District hosted its first AAPI Cultural Fest on Saturday.

There was music, food, performances and even a fashion show for traditional outfits from different cultures.

News On 6's Chinh Doan had the honor of emceeing the event.

She said her family and dog participated in the fashion show!