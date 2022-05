Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:38 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa hosted its first national BMX race championship this weekend.

The USA BMX Legacy Nationals' bring in the best BMX athletes from around the world, including more than 35 states and 15 countries.

This is one of several big events coming to Tulsa's BMX headquarters over the next year.