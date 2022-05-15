Cowboy Baseball Falls Short Versus Texas Tech In Game 2

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 10:05 pm

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State dropped its series with Texas Tech as the No. 8 Red Raiders handed the third-ranked Cowboys a 9-3 loss Saturday night at O'Brate Stadium.

With the setback, the Pokes fell to 34-16 overall and are now tied with Texas Tech for second in the Big 12 standings with a 13-7 conference mark. The Red Raiders are also 34-16 overall.

OSU managed just four hits in the contest. Griffin Doersching led the Cowboys with a 2-for-4, two-RBI night at the plate and homered for the second consecutive game.

Starter Bryce Osmond suffered his first loss in conference play this season after entering the game 4-0 in the league. The right-hander allowed five runs on three hits while striking out seven to fall to 4-2 on the season.

Neither team recorded a hit until the third inning when the Red Raiders took the lead. The leadoff man walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After back-to-back strikeouts, a double drove in the runner and put the Cowboys down 1-0.

OSU evened things with a familiar sight in the fourth. With one out in the inning, Doersching took a 1-1 pitch deep to left-center field for a solo home run. It was his 10th round tripper of the season.

TTU got back on top with a big rally in the fifth. Hudson White led off the inning with a solo home run to nearly the same spot as Doersching's in left-center to give the Red Raiders the lead. Later in the inning, two errors, both with the bases loaded, and a two-out grand slam led to four unearned runs and extended the OSU deficit to 8-1.

The Cowboys got a run back in the sixth when Jake Thompson ripped a one-out triple off the center-field wall before scoring on a balk.

OSU's final run came in the eighth as back-to-back walks with two outs followed by a Doersching single made the score 8-3.

Sunday's series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.