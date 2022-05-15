Eastern Oklahoma Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch As Kansas Storms Pass Through

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 3:29 pm

By: News On 6

UPDATE 5/15 3:27 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 10 p.m.

In anticipation of a potential severe storm threat, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several northeast Oklahoma counties including Tulsa County.

The watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight, strong to severe storms will be moving through Green Country from southeast Kansas by Sunday afternoon. Some of these storms could arrive around 5 or 6 p.m.

Knight said large hail as well as wind potential topping out at 70 miles per hour are possible. The tornado threat is expected to be low.

