Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:05 am

By: News On 6

Part of I-44 is back open on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving two motorcycles and a car on Sunday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers, the two motorcycles crashed along I-44, near 129th East Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

Troopers say a car then hit one of the motorcycles.

According to troopers, 30-year-old Shelbi Knapp from Catoosa died in the crash. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.