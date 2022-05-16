PGA Championship: Getting To & From Southern Hills

Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:32 am

For those who plan on attending the PGA Championship this week, information on lane closures, parking lots, rideshare options and shuttle services are all moving parts of what you need to know before you head out.

PARKING:

Monday through Wednesday, all PGA guest parking will be at the Mabee Center, also known as 'Lot South.' The lot is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can not leave their car in any PGA guest lot overnight, it will be towed.

Tulsa police are asking guests to make sure they don’t leave anything valuable in their car and lock it before they go to avoid any trouble. PGA leaders say they are not responsible for any damages to cars while in the lot or any stolen items.

Thursday through Sunday the Macy’s lot at the Promenade Mall will also be open, known as Lot North, as additional PGA guest parking. Both the north and south lots will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

SHUTTLES:

There are free shuttles from the lot running constantly, just look for the signs pointing you where to meet. They are large coach buses with air conditioning and will also bring event-goers back to the lot from the main entrance when they are ready to leave.

RIDESHARE SERVICE:

Those using a ride share service will go to the Southern Hills Tower business park near 61st and Lewis to be dropped off and picked up.

LANE CLOSURES:

61st Street between Lewis and Harvard will also be completely closed during PGA hours every day this week. Local traffic for homes and apartments is allowed with special access.

TPD Lt. Paul Madden says they have planned this for years and feel the accommodations and safety aspects are done well.

“Specific times to avoid are before the round starts and after the round starts,” Madden said. “I personally would plan to avoid Lewis Avenue and this area all together unless you’re coming to the event, but I’d avoid it because it will be congested most of the time.”

You cannot leave the event and go back in at any time, officials say attendees can only scan their ticket for the day one time.

For information on what items are allowed in the event, etiquette, and more, head to https://www.pgachampionship.com/spectator-guide.



