Oklahoma Inventors Of The 'Chill-N-Reel' Featured On 'Shark Tank'

Monday, May 16th 2022, 10:59 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa firefighter who invented a special drink cooler for those who love to fish got to sell his product on a national stage.

Jacob Rutledge, the mastermind behind the "Chill-N-Reel," alongside his son and brother-in-law, tried to hook the sharks on "the Shark Tank" Friday.

News On 6 first shared details about the Chill-N-Reel two years ago when the business was just getting started. It is a drink holder that doubles as a fishing pole, with a hand-line reel on the side, so you never have to put your drink down while catching fish.

The Sharks offered the guys a deal, but it wasn’t what the Chill-N-Reel team was looking for so they turned it down.

“We got the full experience and at the end of the day, making it as far as we have, God’s good and life is a blessing," said Chase Terrell, Chill-N-Reel Pitchman.

Thousands of chill-n-reel orders have come since the show aired Friday so Jacob, Chase and their family spent the weekend in their shop packing up products to ship out this week.