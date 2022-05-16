BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show

Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:30 pm

By: News On 6

A big concert is happening Monday night at the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Final preparations were made Monday for the Eagles concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.

The Eagles will play the entire album of Hotel California and the band will be using Tulsa Philharmonic for the orchestra of the album. After a quick intermission, the band will then perform their greatest hits. Wavy Davy with 92.9's The Drive said fans are also excited to see Oklahoma's Vince Gill performing at the BOK.

“Oklahoma Vince Gill is now the guitarist. He replaced, well you can say he replaced Glenn Frey, because no one can replace him. But he sings a lot of the Glenn Frey songs. Of course, Vince is one of the best voices in music, so they’re excited to have him and it’s going to be a great show. I’m really looking forward to it," said Davy.

To purchase tickets for the concert CLICK HERE.



