Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:12 pm

By: News On 6

Jury Selection In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing 2 Men & Child

Jury selection is under way in the trial for a Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing two men and a child in 2018.

Keenan Burkhaulter is charged with the murders and is accused of setting the house on fire after the shootings to cover up the crime.

Investigators said cell phone evidence and tips led them to arresting Keenan Burkhaulter for the murders back in 2018.

They say one tip said Burkhaulter had been bragging about the murders.

News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter had details, at 4 p.m.