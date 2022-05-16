Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:19 pm

Folds Of Honor Partners With PGA To Raise Money For Families Of Veterans

Four of Jenn Stephen's six children have received scholarships thanks to Folds of Honor.

"They've completely lifted the burden off of me to provide them with a quality education," said Stephens.

The Owasso woman is at Southern Hills this week to share what the Oklahoma based organization means to her.

Folds of Honor stepped in after Jenn's husband Matthew passed away from cancer, after he served in the Army and Navy.

"Putting four through college with Folds of Honor scholarships has been an absolute blessing," said Stephens.

Stephens said PGA events like this highlight the organization's mission.

The PGA partners with Folds of Honor for Patriot Golf Days, a nationwide fundraising event where golfers are encouraged to add an extra dollar or more to their green fees to fund scholarships.

This year's event is over Memorial Day Weekend.

"This is an amazing spring board every year for Folds of Honor and Patriot Golf Days," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, the CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor.

Rooney said this week is also nostalgic for them as well, because it was here at the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where Rooney shared his mission and built connections.

"No one had heard of Folds of Honor or Patriot Golf Days and literally that was the wick that was lit and we'd raise a million dollars later that year and haven't looked back ever since," said Rooney.

Since then, Folds of Honor has given 35,000 scholarships and raised more than $160 million.

To learn more about Patriot Golf Days, go to patriotgolfdays.com